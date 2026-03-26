More people are watching podcasts – how The Harry Hill Show could signal the backward-looking future of the medium
By James McLean, Lecturer in Media Production, Graphic Design, and Media Studies, University of Hull
Television has become a very difficult concept to pin down. It’s no longer the box situated in the corner of a family living room. Mobile platforms, online streaming and different modes of delivery have diffused our understanding of television. The concept of a podcast has, so far, undergone much less scrutiny, and yet we are seeing a need for a similar conversation: what is a podcast, not just to audiences, but to creators?
The podcast is becoming trickier to define. Where its roots may have been in radio, its relationship, or convergence, with that murky beast of television is becoming…
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026