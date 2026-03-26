Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The natural birth movement empowers many women but pressure can also work the other way

By Frances Hand, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Women report experiencing pressure to birth naturally. This is often overlooked, but can be just as harmful as pressure to have birth interventions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dennis the Menace turns 75: why rule-breaking kids never go out of style
~ Iran has been threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz for years – it’s a key part of Tehran’s defence strategy
~ Supreme Court’s tariff decision still leaves a ‘mess’ for companies trying to grab refunds
~ Scientists may be overestimating the amount of microplastics in the environment – and the culprit is lab gloves
~ Vagus nerve stimulation shows promise as a way to counter Alzheimer’s disease- and age-related memory loss
~ College students are writing with AI – but a pilot study finds they’re not simply letting it write for them
~ Why do basketball players miss shots they’ve made a thousand times before? Neuroscience has an answer
~ NASA’s Artemis II mission will take an astronaut crew around the Moon – a space policy expert describes the long road to launch
~ The long shadow of Paul Ehrlich’s ‘Population Bomb’ is evident in anti-immigration efforts today
~ More people are watching podcasts – how The Harry Hill Show could signal the backward-looking future of the medium
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter