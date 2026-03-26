Why a man’s health before pregnancy matters for the next generation
By Keith Godfrey, Professor of Epidemiology and Human Development, University of Southampton
Danielle Schoenaker, Research Fellow, School of Human Development and Health, University of Southampton
When we think about preparing for a healthy pregnancy and baby, most advice focuses on women. Such advice might include good nutrition, taking dietary supplements, avoiding alcohol or smoking and managing their medications and health conditions. But growing evidence shows that men’s health also plays a vitally important role in pregnancy and child development.
In a new review of research on health before pregnancy and parenthood (referred to as “preconception health”), we found that the
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026