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Human Rights Observatory

India: GANHRI Members should sustain pressure for reforms at the Indian Human Rights Commission

By Amnesty International
BANGKOK, Thailand (26 March 2026) – We, the undersigned human rights organizations and networks, urge members of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) to continue to push for meaningful reforms at the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRCI) ahead of GANHRI’s Annual Meeting in Geneva from 30 March to 1 April […] The post India: GANHRI Members should sustain pressure for reforms at the Indian Human Rights Commission appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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