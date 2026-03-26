Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities must end harassment of Judge Anas Hmedi

By Amnesty International
Judges in Tunisia who spoke out against Kais Said and his government’s attacks on judicial independence continue to face reprisal and harassment for exercising their right to freedom of expression  and defending  the  rule of law,  Amnesty International said today, ahead of the trial of Anas Hmedi, judge at the Monastir Court of Appeal and […] The post Tunisia: Authorities must end harassment of Judge Anas Hmedi appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dennis the Menace turns 75: why rule-breaking kids never go out of style
~ Iran has been threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz for years – it’s a key part of Tehran’s defence strategy
~ Supreme Court’s tariff decision still leaves a ‘mess’ for companies trying to grab refunds
~ Scientists may be overestimating the amount of microplastics in the environment – and the culprit is lab gloves
~ Vagus nerve stimulation shows promise as a way to counter Alzheimer’s disease- and age-related memory loss
~ College students are writing with AI – but a pilot study finds they’re not simply letting it write for them
~ Why do basketball players miss shots they’ve made a thousand times before? Neuroscience has an answer
~ NASA’s Artemis II mission will take an astronaut crew around the Moon – a space policy expert describes the long road to launch
~ The long shadow of Paul Ehrlich’s ‘Population Bomb’ is evident in anti-immigration efforts today
~ More people are watching podcasts – how The Harry Hill Show could signal the backward-looking future of the medium
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter