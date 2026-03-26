Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta and Google just lost a landmark social media addiction case. A tech law expert explains the fallout

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Social media platforms Instagram and YouTube have a design defect which means they are addictive, a jury in the United States has ruled.

The Los Angeles jury took nearly nine days to reach its verdict in the landmark case brought by a woman known as KGM against social media platforms. It awarded US$3 million (A$4.3 million) in damages, with Meta (owner of Instagram) being 70% responsible and Google (owner of YouTube) 30%. The jury laterThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dennis the Menace turns 75: why rule-breaking kids never go out of style
~ Iran has been threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz for years – it’s a key part of Tehran’s defence strategy
~ Supreme Court’s tariff decision still leaves a ‘mess’ for companies trying to grab refunds
~ Scientists may be overestimating the amount of microplastics in the environment – and the culprit is lab gloves
~ Vagus nerve stimulation shows promise as a way to counter Alzheimer’s disease- and age-related memory loss
~ College students are writing with AI – but a pilot study finds they’re not simply letting it write for them
~ Why do basketball players miss shots they’ve made a thousand times before? Neuroscience has an answer
~ NASA’s Artemis II mission will take an astronaut crew around the Moon – a space policy expert describes the long road to launch
~ The long shadow of Paul Ehrlich’s ‘Population Bomb’ is evident in anti-immigration efforts today
~ More people are watching podcasts – how The Harry Hill Show could signal the backward-looking future of the medium
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter