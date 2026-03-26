More people are dying on Australian roads. This program could make drivers safer
By Amanda George, Assistant Professor (Psychology), University of Canberra
Jeroen van Boxtel, Associate Professor, Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Canberra
Marjan Aslan, Lecturer in Marketing and Service Management, University of Canberra
Ram Subramanian, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science & Technology, University of Canberra
Roads and cars have safety benchmarks. But once a driver gets a licence, they don’t get objective feedback about their road use.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026