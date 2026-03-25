‘Manners for machines’: how new rules could stop AI scrapers destroying the internet
By T.J. Thomson, Associate Professor of Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Jake Goldenfein, Associate Professor, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Kylie Pappalardo, Associate Professor, School of Law, Queensland University of Technology
The age of AI is leading to barriers being put up across the open web. This could be the fix.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026