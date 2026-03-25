Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giant dragonflies once roamed Earth’s skies. New research upends the textbook theory of why they went extinct

By Roger S. Seymour, Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Adelaide University
Edward Snelling, Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Pretoria
Scientists thought giant dragonflies couldn’t survive in today’s atmosphere – but a study of dozens of insect species shows that’s not the case.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump is remaking the US media in his own image - and smashing accountability with it
~ This is how the 1970s oil shock played out. There are lessons for the economy today
~ This medicinal cannabis website bends the rules. Take our quiz to see why
~ ‘Manners for machines’: how new rules could stop AI scrapers destroying the internet
~ Ancient texts and marital breakdown: Yann Martel’s Son of Nobody descends into implausibility
~ Are video games art or products? This tension lies at the heart of Australia’s gaming industry
~ Australia must brace for clusters of natural disasters, not just isolated fires and floods
~ Driving in the wrong direction: why NZ’s oil consumption is at a 5-year high
~ Why saving power makes economic sense in the transition era
~ A crucial meeting aims to remake the WTO to fit the new global order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter