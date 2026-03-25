Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia must brace for clusters of natural disasters, not just isolated fires and floods

By Zahra Shahhoseini, Research Fellow in Public Health, Monash University
Extreme weather events are increasingly coming in waves, giving communities just days or hours to recover before the next disaster hits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump is remaking the US media in his own image - and smashing accountability with it
~ This is how the 1970s oil shock played out. There are lessons for the economy today
~ This medicinal cannabis website bends the rules. Take our quiz to see why
~ ‘Manners for machines’: how new rules could stop AI scrapers destroying the internet
~ Ancient texts and marital breakdown: Yann Martel’s Son of Nobody descends into implausibility
~ Giant dragonflies once roamed Earth’s skies. New research upends the textbook theory of why they went extinct
~ Are video games art or products? This tension lies at the heart of Australia’s gaming industry
~ Driving in the wrong direction: why NZ’s oil consumption is at a 5-year high
~ Why saving power makes economic sense in the transition era
~ A crucial meeting aims to remake the WTO to fit the new global order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter