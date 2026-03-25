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Female politicians can be punished at the polls for not smiling – but men aren’t

By Iona Astier, PhD Candidate in Economics, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Quentin Lippmann, Professeur des universités en sciences économiques, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Léa Dispa, Chargée de médiation scientifique
A new study looks at how we tend to expect female politicians to smile more than their male counterparts. Is this a “given” that has an effect on the ballot box?The Conversation


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