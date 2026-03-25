Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is altering Saharan dust – and Europe is downwind

By Hossein Hashemi, Senior Lecturer, Division of Water Resources Engineering & Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University
In recent years, residents of Spain, France and the UK have looked up to see an eerie sight: deep orange sunrises and skies thick with a yellowish haze. These hazy skies often deposit “blood rain”, rust-colored precipitation that leaves a fine grit on cars and windows.

These events are caused by dust plumes from the Sahara desert that travel thousands of kilometres across the Mediterranean. As climate change alters the world’s largest desert, Europe is finding itself increasingly downwind of a shifting environmental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump is remaking the US media in his own image - and smashing accountability with it
~ This is how the 1970s oil shock played out. There are lessons for the economy today
~ This medicinal cannabis website bends the rules. Take our quiz to see why
~ ‘Manners for machines’: how new rules could stop AI scrapers destroying the internet
~ Ancient texts and marital breakdown: Yann Martel’s Son of Nobody descends into implausibility
~ Giant dragonflies once roamed Earth’s skies. New research upends the textbook theory of why they went extinct
~ Are video games art or products? This tension lies at the heart of Australia’s gaming industry
~ Australia must brace for clusters of natural disasters, not just isolated fires and floods
~ Driving in the wrong direction: why NZ’s oil consumption is at a 5-year high
~ Why saving power makes economic sense in the transition era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter