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Why emotional resilience should be at the heart of climate change education

By Jessica Newberry Le Vay, Senior Researcher in Climate Change and Health, University of Oxford
The mental health effects of climate change are receiving growing attention, including how children and young people are uniquely affected. Supporting young people to build and sustain good mental health and wellbeing, and to feel prepared for life and work in an uncertain world, has never been more urgent. However, action is still lagging behind need – including in education.

My colleagues and I at the Compass Project, coordinated by…The Conversation


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