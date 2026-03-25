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Human Rights Observatory

Council of Europe Adopts New Social Rights Declaration

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People moving through the Kurfurstendamm and Tauentzienstrasse shopping districts in Berlin, Germany, August 22, 2025. © 2025 Michael Kuenne/PRESSCOV/Sipa USA via AP Photo Amid a bleak political landscape of rising authoritarianism and anti-rights political agendas, the Council of Europe and its member states adopted a new declaration last week in Chișinău, Moldova, reinforcing their commitment to social rights.The Chișinău Declaration recognizes that “democratic stability and security are directly impacted by rising socio-economic inequalities and…


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