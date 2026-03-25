A connection to nature fuels well-being worldwide, according to a study of 38,000 people
By Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Christina Jinhee Capozzoli, PhD Student in Sustainability, Arizona State University
Lea Barbett, Researcher in Community Psychology, FernUniversität in Hagen
When life feels overwhelming, many people instinctively turn to nature. A walk in a park. Sitting by the ocean. Watching a sunset. Is this just a pleasant feeling, or is there something deeper at work?
A multitude of studies have linked spending time in nature with different aspects of mental health and wellness. For example, immersing oneself in outdoor natural spaces seems to lift depression and influence brain activity patterns. The effect…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026