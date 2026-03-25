Teens are driving the demand for online abortion pills via telehealth – new research
By Dana Johnson, Postdoctoral Fellow in Health Disparities Research, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Laura D. Lindberg, Professor of Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rutgers University
Parental involvement laws and the stigma of teen pregnancy create significant barriers for teenagers seeking abortions. These factors are pushing teens to obtain abortion pills online.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026