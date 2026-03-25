New federal student loan limits affect social work graduate students, with impacts for survivors of domestic violence in Colorado and elsewhere
By Kaitlyn M. Sims, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Denver; Institute for Humane Studies
Kaelyn Lara, Research Assistant, Josef Korbel School of Global and Public Affairs, University of Denver
Leslie Carvalho, Masters student, Josef Korbel School of Global and Public Affairs, University of Denver
As of July 2026, graduate degree programs in nursing, public health, social work, public policy and more will no longer be defined as professional degrees by the Department of Education.
The change limits how much federal financial aid students in those programs can qualify for under new borrowing limits set by the…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026