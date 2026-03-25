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Could a new type of weight-loss pill shake up the market? Here’s what to know about orforglipron

By Martin Whyte, Associate Professor of Metabolic Medicine, University of Surrey
A new type of daily pill has proven more effective for weight loss and blood sugar control than its currently available counterparts, according to a recent trial. The drug, known as orforglipron, could be a game-changer in the rapidly expanding oral weight-loss drug market.

The advent of the injectable weight-loss drug semaglutide (known better by its brand names Wegovy and Ozempic) marked a distinct shift in the weight-loss drugs market when it became available just a few years ago.

Semaglutide is a class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medication. These drugs mimic…The Conversation


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