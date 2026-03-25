On Passover, some Sephardic Jews revisit not only the story of their ancestors, but also their Ladino language
By Bryan Kirschen, Associate Professor of Spanish and Linguistics, Binghamton University, State University of New York
When Passover arrives each spring, Jewish families around the world gather at their tables to retell a story passed down for thousands of years. At ritual dinners known as Seders, they recount the Exodus, the biblical story of the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt – asking questions, singing songs and explaining the meaning behind symbolic foods like matzo.
In the United States, most Seders move between English, Hebrew and…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026