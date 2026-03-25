Carbon capture in rural South Africa: projects show how fighting climate change can create rural jobs – research
By Simbarashe Ndhleve, Research Scientist: Centre for Global Change, Walter Sisulu University
Hlekani Muchazotida Kabiti, Researcher, Centre for Global Change, Walter Sisulu University
Leonard Chitongo, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography in the Department of Biological & Environmental Sciences, Walter Sisulu University
Across the world, climate governance bodies are finding ways to capture greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere and store them in a place where they can’t escape and warm up the planet.
This is known as carbon capture and storage. It’s essential in meeting the global goal of net zero: eliminating all human-caused greenhouse…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026