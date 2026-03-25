Mini-grids can supply electricity, but what about demand? A private DRC project shows how it can work
By Nik Stoop, Senior researcher, University of Antwerp
Elie Lunanga, Researcher, University of Antwerp
Marijke Verpoorten, Associate Professor, University of Antwerp
Sébastien Desbureaux, Chercheur, Université de Montpellier
More than 560 million people in sub-Saharan Africa live without electricity. About 384 million live in countries classified by the World Bank as conflict-affected, where poverty, insecurity and weak institutions make large energy infrastructure investments risky.
Mini-grids – often powered by renewable energy – are widely promoted by international…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026