Italy: Middle East crisis pushes the Meloni government away from the US
By Jean-Pierre Darnis, Full professor at the University of Côte d’Azur, director of the master’s programme in “France-Italy Relations”. Associate fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS, Paris) and adjunct professor at LUISS University (Rome), Université Côte d’Azur
Italy’s stance on the Middle East conflict reveals a tendency to tread cautiously to protect both its own and shared European interests while distancing itself from the United States.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026