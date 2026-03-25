Donald Trump’s ‘new’ 15-point plan is the biggest sign yet that Washington fears it is losing this war
By Bamo Nouri, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Inderjeet Parmar, Professor in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Donald Trump’s revival of a ‘roadmap’ to peace dismissed by Iran in 2025 suggests he is looking for a way out of an increasingly unwinnable war.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026