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Human Rights Observatory

High vet bills have eroded pet-owners’ trust – but vets aren’t getting rich from their fees

By Rachel Williams, Reader in Human Resource Management, Cardiff University
What would you pay to ease the pain of a beloved pet? For pet owners, vet bills are likely to be one expense that’s tightly bound up with emotion. But it seems the market is not working as well as it should. A report into the UK’s veterinary sector has identified concerns about price transparency and the growing dominance of large corporate groups that own local vet practices.

In the lead-up to the report by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), much of the media coverage focused on rising veterinary…The Conversation


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