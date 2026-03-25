U.S. actions in Iran are politically motivated, not the result of intelligence failures
By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Jack Adam MacLennan, Associate Professor of International Relations and National Security Studies and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
The Donald Trump administration has politicized intelligence on Iran and ignored various agencies in the lead-up to the war in Iran.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026