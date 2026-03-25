The crisis of youth aging out of care is why Canada needs a children and youth commissioner
By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Dale Kirby, Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Mary Rita Holland, Nancy's Chair in Women's Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Melanie M. Doucet, Research Assistant, Centre for Research on Children and Families; PhD candidate and Sessional Lecturer, School of Social Work, McGill University, McGill University
Canada remains one of the few high-income countries without a national oversight body focused on the well-being of children and youth.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026