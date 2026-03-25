Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MIDDLE EAST LIVE 25 March: Strait of Hormuz, Human Rights Council meets

It’s day 26 of war in the Middle East. Ongoing strikes in Israel and Iran have included intensifying Israeli attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, while some 2,000 US troops are reportedly about to mobilize to the region. Meanwhile, Iran has told the UN maritime agency that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to “non-hostile” ships not associated with the US and Israel. In Geneva, a rare urgent debate on the crisis is also getting under way at the Human Rights Council. Stay with us for live updates from across the UN system. UN News app users can follow coverage here.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump is remaking the US media in his own image - and smashing accountability with it
~ This is how the 1970s oil shock played out. There are lessons for the economy today
~ This medicinal cannabis website bends the rules. Take our quiz to see why
~ ‘Manners for machines’: how new rules could stop AI scrapers destroying the internet
~ Ancient texts and marital breakdown: Yann Martel’s Son of Nobody descends into implausibility
~ Giant dragonflies once roamed Earth’s skies. New research upends the textbook theory of why they went extinct
~ Are video games art or products? This tension lies at the heart of Australia’s gaming industry
~ Australia must brace for clusters of natural disasters, not just isolated fires and floods
~ Driving in the wrong direction: why NZ’s oil consumption is at a 5-year high
~ Why saving power makes economic sense in the transition era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter