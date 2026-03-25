Ejaculating more frequently may improve sperm quality – new study
By Rebecca Dean, Research Fellow, Department of Biology, University of Oxford
Irem Sepil, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Oxford
Krish Sanghvi, PhD Candidate, Department of Biology, University of Oxford
New research suggests that the longer sperm are stored before ejaculation, the lower their quality – with implications for men trying to conceive and IVF treatment.
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026