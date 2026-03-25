Scotland’s smoking ban turns 20 – it cut secondhand smoke exposure by 96%, but the job isn’t finished yet
By Sean Semple, Professor Institute for Social Marketing, University of Stirling
Rachel O'Donnell, Associate Professor, University of Stirling
At 6am on a quiet Sunday morning 20 years ago today, Scotland became the first UK nation to ban smoking in enclosed public spaces. It was a landmark moment in public health policy, and new research shows just how much has changed since.
Exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke has fallen by 96% in Scotland since the legislation came into force on March 26 2006. But our new…
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- Wednesday, March 25, 2026