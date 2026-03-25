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Human Rights Observatory

UN: Western Sahara Peoples’ Self-Determination at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Sahrawis gather at the refugee camp of Dakhla, which lies some 170km to the southeast of the Algerian city of Tindouf, on January 14, 2023. © 2023 Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images UN Security Council resolution on the decades-long dispute of the Western Sahara territory does not ensure that a new framework to end the long-standing issue upholds the right to self-determination for the Sahrawi people and is consistent with international law.The resolution endorses only Morocco’s autonomy proposal, which does not include independence as an option, provide…


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