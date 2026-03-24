When everyday tasks become harder: Early clues to Alzheimer’s disease
By Maryam Ghahremani, Research Data Scientist at Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary
Zahinoor Ismail, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Research has found that older adults who experience persistent difficulties in daily activities like preparing meals, shopping or driving face a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 24, 2026