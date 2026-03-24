The price of meth has been plunging in NZ. Are Mexican cartels driving the drop?
By Chris Wilkins, Professor of Policy and Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Marta Rychert, Associate Professor in Drug Policy and Health Law, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Robin van der Sanden, Postdoctoral Fellow, Public Health, SHORE & Whāriki Research Centre, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Wholesale and street prices for meth have dropped sharply over seven years, but it’s as potent as ever. Are new global supply routes to blame?
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026