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Human Rights Observatory

MIDDLE EAST LIVE 24 March: West Bank attacks and Lebanon in focus as Security Council meets

As the war continues to roil the Middle East and compound suffering for civilians across the region, the economic ramifications of the emergency are still playing out, with the Strait of Hormuz the focus of global attention with crude oil prices surging over $100 a barrel again. Meanwhile, settler attacks have escalated dramatically against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a topic that we'll be across today also, with aid updates and live reporting from the Security Council. UN News app users can follow coverage here.


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