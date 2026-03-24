The world’s waste mountain is rising at an alarming rate
By Costas Velis, Lecturer in Resource Efficiency Systems, School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds; Imperial College London
Ed Cook, Research Associate, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London
The world is struggling to deal with ever-growing quantities of waste.
A new World Bank Group report, What a Waste 3.0, shows that more than 2.6 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste (which includes rubbish from households, businesses and street cleaning) were generated in 2022. That figure is projected to rise to 3.9 billion tonnes by 2050. The good news is that the share of waste that is mismanaged is expected to fall over that period, from around 30%…
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026