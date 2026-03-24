When it comes to surgery, your doctor’s leadership skills play a crucial role
By Steve Granger, Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Michaela Scanlon, Post Doctoral Fellow, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Surgeons are often judged by their technical skill. But new research shows that how they lead their teams can make a critical difference to patient outcomes.
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026