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Human Rights Observatory

Iran war lacks strategy, goals, legitimacy and support – in the US and around the world

By Jason Reifler, Professor of Political Science, University of Southampton
The US and Israel have taken a huge risk by attacking Iran. This war will make the world a more dangerous place.The Conversation


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