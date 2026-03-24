Rising energy prices will hit millions: here are three ways the UK government could shield vulnerable households
By Cassandra Etter-Wenzel, PhD Candidate in Energy Policy, University of Oxford
Anupama Sen, Head of Policy Engagement, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, and Fellow in Environmental Change, Reuben College, University of Oxford
Sam Fankhauser, Professor of Climate Economics and Policy, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
Even before the US-Israel war on Iran, people in the UK were unusually vulnerable to sudden swings in the cost of energy. Depending how you count it, either 11% or 30% of households are officially energy poor, and already struggled to afford basic needs in times of relative peace.
The government’s fuel poverty strategy for England, published in January 2026,…
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026