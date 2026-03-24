Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s new TikTok compromise fails to resolve questions of ownership and national security

By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy-Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Canadian government has reached an agreement with the social media platform TikTok after years of debate over the app’s data practices, particularly those affecting young users. The deal allows TikTok to continue operating in Canada under tighter oversight rather than facing a shutdown.

As social media researchers at the Social Media Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University, we’ve always paid close attention to the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your ‘sustainable’ super funding fossil fuels or weapons? How to check the fine print
~ Labor’s slide continues in federal polls, as special DemosAU poll has Coalition winning just nine seats
~ Australia’s new military AI policy comes at a crucial time. The challenge is turning it into practice
~ When everyday tasks become harder: Early clues to Alzheimer’s disease
~ How far can Iran’s ballistic missiles reach? A defense expert explains how the missiles work, and what Iran can and can’t hit
~ The price of meth has been plunging in NZ. Are Mexican cartels driving the drop?
~ We showed a 20% tax on junk food would save more lives than a sugar tax
~ A host nation at war with a participant: uncertainty and tension swirl around soccer’s World Cup
~ Kay Scarpetta led the trend for serial killer hunters. I love crime heroines – but she leaves me cold
~ MIDDLE EAST LIVE 24 March: West Bank attacks and Lebanon in focus as Security Council meets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter