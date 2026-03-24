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Golders Green ambulance attack: how this part of London became a home for Jews

By Tony Kushner, James Parkes Professor of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations, University of Southampton
The arson attack on four ambulances in Golders Green early on March 23 has been called “a horrific antisemitic attack” by the prime minister, Keir Starmer.

These ambulances were run for the benefit of both the local Jewish and non-Jewish communities in this district of north London by a charity called Hatzola – meaning “rescue” in Hebrew. As these ambulances played a key supportive role in enabling access to health provisions for the good of all, it is especially shocking – and has further heightened the anxieties of British Jews.

This is a community still reeling after…The Conversation


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