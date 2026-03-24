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A brief history of denim – and why the ‘perfect pair’ of jeans remains elusive

By Rose Marroncelli, Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
Denim is present in practically every country in the world and is widely adopted as one of the most common forms of everyday attire. Its appeal spans generations and social groups: jeans are worn worldwide by those who follow fashion and those who do not, by people seeking to stand out and by those who prefer to blend in. However, many of us have never found the perfect pair.

Although denim has been produced since the 16th century, its association with American culture and durable workwear emerged during…The Conversation


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