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Human Rights Observatory

USA/Iran: Trump’s warning that USA will attack Iran’s power plants is a threat to commit war crimes

By Amnesty International
Responding to statements by United States President Donald Trump that the USA would postpone strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure by five days pending the outcome of discussions on the “resolution of hostilities”, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said “President Donald Trump must retract deeply irresponsible […] The post USA/Iran: Trump’s warning that USA will attack Iran’s power plants is a threat to commit war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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