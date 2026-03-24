Ukraine’s stolen children expose the lies at the heart of Russia’s four-year military assault
By Vincent Artman, Senior Researcher, Geography and Regional Development, University of Ostrava
Tamara Krawchenko, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
A Russian state whose leadership denies the existence of a separate Ukrainian identity will not be satisfied with mere territorial concessions in any peace efforts.
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026