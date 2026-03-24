Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do enhanced pre-sentence reports protect Black youth or expose bias?

By Camisha Sibblis, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Criminology/Director of the Black Studies Institute, University of Windsor
Even when courts are provided with race-informed clinical assessments designed to contextualize trauma and systemic vulnerability, Black youth are still seen as a risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your ‘sustainable’ super funding fossil fuels or weapons? How to check the fine print
~ Labor’s slide continues in federal polls, as special DemosAU poll has Coalition winning just nine seats
~ Australia’s new military AI policy comes at a crucial time. The challenge is turning it into practice
~ When everyday tasks become harder: Early clues to Alzheimer’s disease
~ How far can Iran’s ballistic missiles reach? A defense expert explains how the missiles work, and what Iran can and can’t hit
~ The price of meth has been plunging in NZ. Are Mexican cartels driving the drop?
~ We showed a 20% tax on junk food would save more lives than a sugar tax
~ A host nation at war with a participant: uncertainty and tension swirl around soccer’s World Cup
~ Kay Scarpetta led the trend for serial killer hunters. I love crime heroines – but she leaves me cold
~ MIDDLE EAST LIVE 24 March: West Bank attacks and Lebanon in focus as Security Council meets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter