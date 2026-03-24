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Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s double climate crisis: it needs funds to adapt, and disaster aid is damaging the environment

By Catherine Wanjiku Nyambura, Dean of the Business School, Uganda Technology and Management University
Over the last two decades, economic losses from extreme weather (such as the damage caused by floods, mudslides and drought) has amounted to trillions of dollars.

In parts of Kenya and particularly in Nairobi County, disasters have ranged from severe drought to killer floodsThe Conversation


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