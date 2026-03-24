Africa needs to fight for a better deal on world trade rules: it should lead the charge on these 3 priorities at this week’s WTO meeting
By Olabisi D. Akinkugbe, Associate Professor & Purdy Crawford Chair in Business Law, Dalhousie University
Janet Macharia, Teaching Fellow & Coordinator, National Partnerships at the Strathmore Law School, Strathmore University
African countries face unfair trade rules, delayed decisions and weak support, leaving them exporting raw goods and losing out economically.
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026