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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Deliberate Attacks on Civilian Ships Apparent War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, was struck and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. © 2026 Royal Thai Navy via AP Photo Iranian forces appear to have deliberately targeted at least two civilian commercial ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, 2026, which would amount to war crimes. Between March 1 and 17, the UN confirmed 17 incidents of damage to commercial vessels in the region. The attacks, as well as the threat of attacks, also appear to have contributed to significant global cost increases in energy, which may also result…


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