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Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Rights Crisis Requires Sustained Scrutiny

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march in an opposition rally to protest the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, October 18, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo Next week, the United Nations Human Rights Council will vote on a resolution to renew the mandates of the Group of Independent Experts on the Situation in Belarus and the special rapporteur on Belarus. As Belarusian authorities continue to commit grave rights violations in the country and persecute Belarusians in exile, these mandates are vital to addressing the unrelenting rights crisis in Belarus and help provide a prospect…


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