Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has dedicated more than 20% of its land to conservation but not where it matters most

By James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Carly Cook, Lecturer Head, Cook Research Group; School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Ruben Venegas Li, Research fellow, School of Environment, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
We’ve committed to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. But our endangered species are still struggling, according to four environmental scientists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your ‘sustainable’ super funding fossil fuels or weapons? How to check the fine print
~ Labor’s slide continues in federal polls, as special DemosAU poll has Coalition winning just nine seats
~ Australia’s new military AI policy comes at a crucial time. The challenge is turning it into practice
~ When everyday tasks become harder: Early clues to Alzheimer’s disease
~ How far can Iran’s ballistic missiles reach? A defense expert explains how the missiles work, and what Iran can and can’t hit
~ The price of meth has been plunging in NZ. Are Mexican cartels driving the drop?
~ We showed a 20% tax on junk food would save more lives than a sugar tax
~ A host nation at war with a participant: uncertainty and tension swirl around soccer’s World Cup
~ Kay Scarpetta led the trend for serial killer hunters. I love crime heroines – but she leaves me cold
~ MIDDLE EAST LIVE 24 March: West Bank attacks and Lebanon in focus as Security Council meets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter