Australia has dedicated more than 20% of its land to conservation but not where it matters most
By James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Carly Cook, Lecturer Head, Cook Research Group; School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Ruben Venegas Li, Research fellow, School of Environment, University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
We’ve committed to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. But our endangered species are still struggling, according to four environmental scientists.
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- Tuesday, March 24, 2026