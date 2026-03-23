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What the coming El Niño climate pattern means for NZ in a warming world

By Jim Salinger, Adjunct Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
After the planet’s 11 hottest years on record, scientists are warning the return of an El Niño climate pattern could push global temperatures even higher.

Today, the World Meteorological Organisation reported that the past decade has been the warmest observed, with rising…The Conversation


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