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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: European Court Hears New Case on Jailed Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (London, March 24, 2026) – The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights will hear pleadings on March 25, 2026, in a case brought by the human rights defender Osman Kavala, the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project (TLSP), Human Rights Watch, and the International Commission of Jurists said today. Joint Third Party Intervention in Kavala v Türkiye    Kavala has been continuously detained since 2017, despite binding judgments from the court that his detention should end. The three organizations have…


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